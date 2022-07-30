Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another day, another downpour. July ended with a burst of rainfall.

Soon enough, though, the monsoon will pass and rivers and washes will dry up again.

So, where does all the water go?

A spokesperson for Tucson Water Conservation, James MacAdam, explains what happens after a good storm.

“A lot of the water keeps flowing downstream,” he said. “Where water pools, it will soak into the ground. Some of it will stay in the shallow soil and feed the trees and whatnot.”

MacAdam says water also seeps deep into the ground where a hidden lake stretches under much of the Tucson metro. It’s called an aquifer.

“We are looking at hundreds, thousands of feet deep of water,” MacAdam said.

A great Monsoon storm doesn’t change water levels much, according to MacAdam. In fact, an entire season may only increase the level a few inches to a foot.

MacAdam calls the aquifer “Tucson’s rainy day savings account,” which will be used on the hottest, driest days to come.

“Almost all Tucsonans agree that without water, there’s no life,” he said. “In a drought year when we have more water demands than is coming in from the Colorado River, we will tap into that aquifer.”

It’s a last resort option.

This year, the rains are really inspiring more personal conservation efforts.

“People hate seeing water running down their driveway out into the streets. They say, ‘Hey, that’s water! That’s important,’” MacAdam said. “Neighborhoods and lots of people in the community are doing more and more rainwater harvesting.”

To learn more about Tucson’s water conservation rebates, click HERE.

If you’re interested in setting up your own rainwater harvesting system, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.