Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”

Where does all the rainwater go?
By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another day, another downpour. July ended with a burst of rainfall.

Soon enough, though, the monsoon will pass and rivers and washes will dry up again.

So, where does all the water go?

A spokesperson for Tucson Water Conservation, James MacAdam, explains what happens after a good storm.

“A lot of the water keeps flowing downstream,” he said. “Where water pools, it will soak into the ground. Some of it will stay in the shallow soil and feed the trees and whatnot.”

MacAdam says water also seeps deep into the ground where a hidden lake stretches under much of the Tucson metro. It’s called an aquifer.

“We are looking at hundreds, thousands of feet deep of water,” MacAdam said.

A great Monsoon storm doesn’t change water levels much, according to MacAdam. In fact, an entire season may only increase the level a few inches to a foot.

MacAdam calls the aquifer “Tucson’s rainy day savings account,” which will be used on the hottest, driest days to come.

“Almost all Tucsonans agree that without water, there’s no life,” he said. “In a drought year when we have more water demands than is coming in from the Colorado River, we will tap into that aquifer.”

It’s a last resort option.

This year, the rains are really inspiring more personal conservation efforts.

“People hate seeing water running down their driveway out into the streets. They say, ‘Hey, that’s water! That’s important,’” MacAdam said. “Neighborhoods and lots of people in the community are doing more and more rainwater harvesting.”

To learn more about Tucson’s water conservation rebates, click HERE.

If you’re interested in setting up your own rainwater harvesting system, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Man dies in after car carrying undocumented immigrants crashes
WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
Andrew Bryan Sharpe, 33, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1...
Man arrested for fatal shooting at troubled Tucson apartment complex
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?
What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?
What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?
What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?
More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training
More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training
More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training
More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training