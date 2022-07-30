What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that President Joe Biden has shown that getting COVID-19 is not a death sentence for the elderly, the question seems to be when can I resume my normal life as the president has?

The answer won’t please many in the over 65 crowd who have thus far avoided the virus.

“I want to remind people that if you haven’t had COVID, you don’t want to get COVID,” said Pima County’s Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

While the pictures and reports were produced to show the President had a pretty easy time of it, working through the symptoms of a mild cough and congestion, “we really don’t know that,” Cullen offered.

And besides, President Biden is not a normal older man.

“He’s older but he is in good health from everything we know, and he got good care and responded well to the antiviral,” Cullen said. “So it’s a success story all around”

But just because it was a success for him, doesn’t mean it would be a success for all others his age, 79.

He’s tested every day so it was caught very early and he has gold plated health care. All Presidents do.

“What we know is that the anti-virals are quite successful,” she said. “We saw that with the previous president and we now saw that with the current president.”

So does that mean the older generation can now throw caution to the wind and return to a normal life.

“I think getting back to normal yes, but I think it is a different normal” Dr. Cullen said. “A normal that we strongly recommend you be vaccinated and boosted as appropriately.”

So no. Don’t throw caution to the wind and go back to the lifestyle before the pandemic changed all our lives.

It’s still true that most of the hospitalizations and death from COVID, and there are many. “are among the those who are unvaccinated.”

Still, being vaccinated doesn’t mean the older folks won’t get sick, it just means they are “significantly, significantly reducing your risk of ending up with a serious illness if you get COVID.”

“You do what you can to decrease your risk of getting COVID and as you know we recommend masking in social situations indoors during times of accelerated transmission,” Dr. Cullen said.

That’s probably not what we remember as the old normal but it has now become the new normal.

