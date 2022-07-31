Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and below average temps continue

Allie Potter July 31 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through this week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week.

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t put away the umbrella yet. Rinse and repeat forecast for the final weekend of July
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in portions of the greater Tucson area.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Eloy, south-central Pinal County