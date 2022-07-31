FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and below average temps continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through this week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week.

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

