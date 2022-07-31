FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances drop off slightly to kick off August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will be back to the typical monsoon trend with isolated afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

