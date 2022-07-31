Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances drop off slightly to kick off August

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will be back to the typical monsoon trend with isolated afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say

Latest News

Allie Potter July 31 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and below average temps continue
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t put away the umbrella yet. Rinse and repeat forecast for the final weekend of July
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST