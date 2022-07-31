FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances drop off slightly to kick off August
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will be back to the typical monsoon trend with isolated afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding.
TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.
TOMORROW: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
