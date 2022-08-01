Advertise
Arizona attorney general says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive

Brnovich says the office reviewed all the findings and only found a handful of probable cases.
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of Arizona’s 2020 election. That review had alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. “All other persons listed as deceased were found to be current voters,” Brnovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and election data and hired Cyber Ninjas for what she called a “forensic audit.”.

RELATED: Vote 2022: Here’s how to track the status of your ballot

In addition, three other reports were submitted for review, combining an alleged 409 dead voters. Brnovich says the office reviewed all the findings and only found a handful of probable cases. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates of death after the election,” the letter read.

The finding announced Monday by Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year by former President Donald Trump supporters. Brnovich did not say whether any charges have been filed in connection with the one substantiated incident. “Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased,” Brnovich said in the letter.

In a statement released Monday, Fann thanks Brnovich and his team for their “tireless work” and for answering “tough questions” from voters and lawmakers about the 2020 election. “They asked us to do the hard work of fact-finding, and we are delivering the facts. This step of the AG’s investigation is critical to restoring the diminished confidence our constituents expressed following the last election,” Fann said. “We’re grateful for the increased voter integrity measures put in place after the audit revealed weaknesses in our election processes. We will continue to work on election integrity policies in Arizona with an end goal of making it ‘easy to vote yet hard to cheat’ within our state.”

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

