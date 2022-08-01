Advertise
Arizona returns to Maui Invitational, will open against Cincinnati

The Arizona Wildcats have an 14-8 in the Maui Invitational.
The Arizona Wildcats have an 14-8 in the Maui Invitational.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday, Aug. 1, and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day of play in the Lahaina Civic Center.

The game will be the final game of the day and is scheduled to tip off around 9:30 p.m. MST on ESPN2.

This year’s tournament marks the first time it has been held in Maui since 2019, after playing the last two on the mainland because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wildcats will be making their eighth appearance in the Maui Invitational after competing in 2018, 2014, 2009, 2005, 2000, 1997 and 1993. Arizona captured the tournament championship in 2000 with Michael Wright being named MVP and again in 2014 when Stanley Johnson garnered MVP honors.

The all-time series between Arizona and Cincinnati stands at 3-0 in favor of the Wildcats.

Arizona’s all-time record in the event is 14-8 with the 14 victories tied for the third-most in the 37-year history of the event. The 22 total games played ranks second in tournament history behind North Carolina’s 23.

Arizona and Cincinnati are joined in the invitational by Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State and San Diego State.

