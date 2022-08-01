Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police on Saturday, July 30, arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused significant damage at Salpointe Catholic High School.

Forrest Harris, 26, was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.

The judge ordered that Harris be held on $25,000 bond and he is not allowed back near the school.

The fire happened July 17 at the school campus, 1545 E. Copper Street, and damaged the English building and the 300 and 400 wings.

An attorney from the public defender’s office was appointed to represent Harris.

Harris’ next court hearing is a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10.

