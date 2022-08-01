Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case

Forrest Harris
Forrest Harris(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police on Saturday, July 30, arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused significant damage at Salpointe Catholic High School.

Forrest Harris, 26, was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.

The judge ordered that Harris be held on $25,000 bond and he is not allowed back near the school.

The fire happened July 17 at the school campus, 1545 E. Copper Street, and damaged the English building and the 300 and 400 wings.

An attorney from the public defender’s office was appointed to represent Harris.

Harris’ next court hearing is a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10.

