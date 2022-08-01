Advertise
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days.

The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic.

The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.

Murray also sat out Saturday’s practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was “getting better.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

