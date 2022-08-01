FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon sticking around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will be back to the typical monsoon trend with isolated to spotty afternoon thunderstorms through the work week. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. Activity ramps back up as we head into the weekend!

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

