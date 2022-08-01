Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon sticking around!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 1st
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will be back to the typical monsoon trend with isolated to spotty afternoon thunderstorms through the work week. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. Activity ramps back up as we head into the weekend!

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Forrest Harris
Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 1st
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 1st
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances drop off slightly to kick off August
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 530 forecast