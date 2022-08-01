Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warnings for southeastern Arizona on Saturday, July 30.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in northeastern Pima County until 6:45 p.m. The warned area includes Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills and Saguaro National Park East.

A flash flood warning is in effect in northeastern Pima County until 9 p.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Vail , South Tucson , Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation , Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East and West, Tucson Estates, Rita Ranch and Ryan Air Field.

A flash flood warning is in effect for south-central Santa Cruz County until 8:45 p.m. The warned area includes Nogales. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in the Nogales Wash.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

