Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to a hospital for a safe place to stay because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out for the evacuation effort in the 4200 block of East Havasu Road.

There were no injuries associated with this incident.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene to assist with the evacuation.

