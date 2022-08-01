Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home

First responders were called to the 4200 block of East Havasu Road to rescue residents of a...
First responders were called to the 4200 block of East Havasu Road to rescue residents of a private care home from flooding on Sunday night, July 31.(WCAX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to a hospital for a safe place to stay because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out for the evacuation effort in the 4200 block of East Havasu Road.

There were no injuries associated with this incident.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene to assist with the evacuation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Forrest Harris
Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Liz Alvarez, Les Atwood, Paula Fuoco and Fred Orsborn said they will help provide comfort and...
Local Red Cross volunteers help flood victims in Kentucky
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Tattoo artist uses art to help kids with autism, in foster care
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Tattoo artist uses art to help kids with autism, in foster care