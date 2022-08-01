Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man with long criminal history charged in costly fire at Salpointe Catholic

Blood trail led police to arrest 26-year-old Forrest Harris on several charges, including arson
Forrest Harris
(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long criminal history has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire that caused significant at Salpointe Catholic on July 17.

The Tucson Police Department said Forrest Harris, 26, was taken into custody July 30 on charges of arson, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.

Harris is being held on a $25,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from the school.

According to the interim complaint, Harris entered the fenced yard at the school and broke several windows and electrical boxes. The TPD said investigators found blood on the windows, it was tested and led them to Harris.

Harris admitted to breaking a window, entering the school and setting the fire. No one else was inside the school at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire damaged the English building at the school, which is located at 1545 East Copper Street.

Harris, whose next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10, has a criminal history.

In June 2021, Harris was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia in Pima County.

In the city of Tucson, he was cited for criminal nuisance in October 2014 and shoplifting several times in the last two years -- in December 2020, July 2021, August 2021, November 2021 and May 2022.

It has been a tough year for schools in the Tucson area.

On Jan. 23, Tucson Country Day School saw four of its vans, and part of its kitchen, destroyed by fire.

On Jan. 24, Kellond Elementary suffered more than $100,000 worth of damage when vandals broke windows and set a small fire on its roof.

On Feb. 6, YouthWorks Charter High was hit by vandals and had to replace several windows.

On Feb. 18, the playground at Lynn-Urquides Elementary was destroyed by fire.

On March 20, graffiti was painted on the walls and a table in the lunch room at Tanque Verde Elementary. The graffiti included a swastika and four Tanque Verde High students were arrested.

On May 3, there was a large-scale fight at Tucson High that led to at least two arrests.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
TUSD facilities team prepping classrooms, fixing HVAC issues for the new school year
Cities in metro Phoenix are paying up to homeowners in an effort to help with the historic...
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena