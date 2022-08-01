Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking a look at an incredible tree in California’s Redwood National Park could get visitors into trouble.

Hyperion is certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest living tree.

If you go in for a closer look in person, however, you could receive a fine.

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)

The massive tree has faced serious environmental issues, including erosion and trash around the tree, since thrill-seekers started visiting it in 2006.

Now, anyone who gets caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
Man with long criminal history charged in costly fire at Salpointe Catholic
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

With Vote Centers, Pima County voters can cast a ballot at any Pima County Vote Center, whether...
Pima County changes 7 of 129 Vote Center locations
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena