Pima County changes 7 of 129 Vote Center locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have been changed since the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the original list of locations in May.

Pima County voters can cast a ballot at any Pima County Vote Center, whether it be near their home, their work, their school, or wherever they may happen to be on Election Day. Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 2.

To find your closest Vote Center, you can consult the Pima County website’s interactive map HERE or the list below.

The county says the map and the list are the final locations that will be open for in-person voting on Election Day. Vote Centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

County Administrator Jan Lesher told the board in a memo dated Monday, Aug. 1, that the changes were necessary for a variety of reasons: Construction not completed in time, signed contract not returned, location no longer wants to be a Vote Center and building no longer exists.

