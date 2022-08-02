Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances spotty through the work week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Less active start to the work week from what we’ve seen lately. Increasing storm chances as the week wears on. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. Activity ramps back up as we head into the weekend!

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

