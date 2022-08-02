Advertise
Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire

According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at the Panda Express at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 2.(Source: Tucson Fire Department via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Two engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, a medic truck a battalion chief and an engine captain all responded to the full-alarm fire.

The business is closed indefinitely.

