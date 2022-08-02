Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Two engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, a medic truck a battalion chief and an engine captain all responded to the full-alarm fire.

The business is closed indefinitely.

