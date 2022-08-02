Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Polls open across Arizona for primary election

Results should start coming in by 8 p.m. Tuesday
(ky3)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation are on Arizona as the state hosts its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2.

While many have already sent in mail-in ballots, other Pima County residents can still cast a ballot at any of the county’s 129 voting centers. To find the nearest location for you, go to https://web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/

Each center will be open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There are plenty of important races across the state, but the biggest are the primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Arizona Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The primary winners will square off in the general election, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

We will update the list below when the races are called by the Associated Press.

Results for other southern Arizona races, like the mayoral races in Oro Valley, Tombstone and Nogales or the council races in Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, South Tucson and Tombstone, will be posted at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

KEY RACES

GOVERNOR

  • Democratic -- Katie Hobbs, Aaron Liberman, Marco Lopez.
  • Republican -- Kari Lake, Scott Neely, Matt Salmon, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliana-Zen.

U.S. SENATOR

  • Democratic -- Mark Kelly is running unopposed.
  • Libertarian -- Marc J. Victor is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

  • Democratic -- Jevin Hodge, Adam Metzendorf.
  • Republican -- Josh Barnett, Elijah Norton, David Schweikert.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

  • Democratic -- Tom O’Halleran is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Walter Blackman, Eli Crane, Mark DeLuzio, Steven Krystofiak, John Moore, Ron Watkins, Andy Yates.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

  • Democratic -- Ruben Gallego is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Jeff Zink is running unopposed.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

  • Democratic -- Raul Grijalva is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Nina Becker, Luis Pozzolo.

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Democratic -- Reginal Bolding, Adrian Fontes.
  • Republican -- Shawnna Bolick, Mark Finchem, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Democratic -- Kris Mayes is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Lacy Cooper, Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, Abraham “Abe” Hanadeh, Tiffany Shedd.

STATE TREASURER

  • Democratic -- Martin Quezada is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Robert “Bob” Lettieri, Jeff Weninger, Kimberly Yee.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

  • Democratic -- Kathy Hoffman is running unopposed.
  • Republican -- Tom Horne, Shiry Sapir, Michelle Udall.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with long criminal history charged in costly fire at Salpointe Catholic
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the city of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson
When first responders arrived at the private care home in the 4200 block of East Havasu Road on...
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Latest News

In-person voting on Election Day
In-person voting on Election Day
This is the first time you can use a Vote Center in Pima County for a primary election.
What to expect at Pima County Vote Centers on Primary Election Day
FILE - Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill July 21, 2022, in...
Bipartisan compromise bill would restore abortion rights
Brnovich says the office reviewed all the findings and only found a handful of probable cases.
Arizona attorney general says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive