Polls open across Arizona for primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation are on Arizona as the state hosts its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2.

While many have already sent in mail-in ballots, other Pima County residents can still cast a ballot at any of the county’s 129 voting centers. To find the nearest location for you, go to https://web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/

Each center will be open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There are plenty of important races across the state, but the biggest are the primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Arizona Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The primary winners will square off in the general election, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Results for other southern Arizona races, like the mayoral races in Oro Valley, Tombstone and Nogales or the council races in Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, South Tucson and Tombstone, will be posted at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

KEY RACES

GOVERNOR

Democratic -- Katie Hobbs, Aaron Liberman, Marco Lopez.

Republican -- Kari Lake, Scott Neely, Matt Salmon, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliana-Zen.

U.S. SENATOR

Democratic -- Mark Kelly is running unopposed.

Libertarian -- Marc J. Victor is running unopposed.

Republican -- Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Democratic -- Jevin Hodge, Adam Metzendorf.

Republican -- Josh Barnett, Elijah Norton, David Schweikert.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democratic -- Tom O’Halleran is running unopposed.

Republican -- Walter Blackman, Eli Crane, Mark DeLuzio, Steven Krystofiak, John Moore, Ron Watkins, Andy Yates.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democratic -- Ruben Gallego is running unopposed.

Republican -- Jeff Zink is running unopposed.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Democratic -- Raul Grijalva is running unopposed.

Republican -- Nina Becker, Luis Pozzolo.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democratic -- Reginal Bolding, Adrian Fontes.

Republican -- Shawnna Bolick, Mark Finchem, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic -- Kris Mayes is running unopposed.

Republican -- Lacy Cooper, Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, Abraham “Abe” Hanadeh, Tiffany Shedd.

STATE TREASURER

Democratic -- Martin Quezada is running unopposed.

Republican -- Robert “Bob” Lettieri, Jeff Weninger, Kimberly Yee.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Democratic -- Kathy Hoffman is running unopposed.

Republican -- Tom Horne, Shiry Sapir, Michelle Udall.

