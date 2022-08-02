Salpointe Catholic High School arson suspect caught

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection to the Salpointe Catholic High School fire last month.

He is now in the Pima County Jail facing several charges.

A joint effort between Tucson Police and Tucson Fire is how 26-year-old Forest Harris was caught.

On the evening of July 17, Salpointe Catholic High School caught fire.

The next day, Tucson Fire and Tucson Police investigators were on scene, believing it was arson.

Tucson Police said DNA evidence, tips from the public and a doorbell security camera led them to Harris.

The DNA evidence came back on July 29. TPD officers were notified to be on the lookout for Harris.

On July 30, police received a call about a disturbance happening near Country Club and Grant.

Once officers arrived, they took a man into custody and realize he was the arson suspect, Harris.

TPD booked him into Pima County Jail on charges of arson, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.

Harris is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Salpointe school officials said the fire destroyed the 700 English wing of the school and caused smoke, water and electrical damage to several other campus buildings.

They say expenses related to the fire are expected to be in the millions, but they have insurance.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

School officials said Harris has no known affiliation to Salpointe.

His motive is still unknown at this time.

