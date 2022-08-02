Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Flash flood warning issued for Whetstone, Elgin, Sonoita

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. in Elgin and Sonoita, Arizona, on Tuesday,...
A flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. in Whetstone, Elgin and Sonoita, Arizona, on Tuesday, Aug. 2.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning in southeastern Arizona on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

  • A flash flood warning is in effect in southeastern Pima, west-central Cochise and northeast Santa Cruz counties until 2:15 p.m. The warned area includes Whetstone, Elgin and Sonoita.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with long criminal history charged in costly fire at Salpointe Catholic
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the city of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson
When first responders arrived at the private care home in the 4200 block of East Havasu Road on...
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
Tucson police chief opens up about off-duty officer takedown
Tucson police chief opens up about off-duty officer takedown
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Tuesday, August 2nd
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 2nd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 2nd
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing storm chances as the work week wears on
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022