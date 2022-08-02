Flash flood warning issued for Whetstone, Elgin, Sonoita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning in southeastern Arizona on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

A flash flood warning is in effect in southeastern Pima, west-central Cochise and northeast Santa Cruz counties until 2:15 p.m. The warned area includes Whetstone, Elgin and Sonoita.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

