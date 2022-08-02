What to expect at Pima County Vote Centers on Primary Election Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and if you didn’t vote early, it is your last chance to make sure your voice is heard.

Election leaders say it’s very important that you go prepared and ready to vote. In order to receive a ballot, you’re going to need to bring your ID.

A driver’s license will work. If you don’t have one, you can bring two forms of ID that have your name and address on them.

Leaders say a utility bill, bank statement, state ID or even a valid vehicle registration will work.

This is the first time you can use a Vote Center in Pima County for a primary election. Present your ID and a Vote Center staff member will use the electronic poll book bring up your voter information.

The system will then send that information to a ballot printer, which will print a ballot specific to the precinct in which you live. You can fill out your ballot and return it to the secured location in the Vote Center.

After numerous mock elections this year, the county ensures your ballot is safe and the system works efficiently.

“Arizona election officials, whether it’s the recorder, election director or poll workers work really hard to make sure the election is safe, fair, secure. We pay very close attention to what’s going on in the Vote Centers and early voting locations in counting rooms,” said Elections Director Constance Hargrove.

Hargrove said they’re making sure the election is safe and fair for all parties.

“We are very cognizant of the concerns of the general public and we want to be able to address that but we are also concerned about how the election goes. What I would say to the general public is we are as concerned as they are about how the election turns out and we want it to be fair and equitable for everyone,” Hargrove said.

Vote Centers are open at 6 a.m. and they close at 7 p.m.

A reminder to be patient, since this is the first time poll workers are using Vote Centers in a primary election.

There are 129 locations across Pima County. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.