Cardinals WR ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for driving 125 mph on the 101, troopers say

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was booked into jail after reported driving 126 mph on Loop 101 near...
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was booked into jail after reported driving 126 mph on Loop 101 near I-17.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for “criminal speed,” according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to court documents, a trooper was posted on Loop 101 under I-17 around 7 a.m. when they saw that a “white passenger vehicle was passing all traffic.” The trooper says the car was traveling westbound at a speed of 126 miles per hour, which is nearly double the posted speed limit of 65.

The trooper caught up and pulled the car over near 35th Avenue and the driver, Brown, was arrested. He was later booked into the Maricopa County jail. Criminal speeding is defined as going 20 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit.

Brown has been sidelined during Training Camp so far due to an offseason hamstring injury but was activated yesterday and had been expected to start participating in practice. The Cardinals released the following statement after his arrest: “We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

Brown played college football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was reunited with his OU teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, when he was traded to the Cardinals in April.

