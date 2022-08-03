Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances increase as the week wears on!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, August 3rd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Increasing storm chances as the week wears on. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. If you don’t see storms, highs will be around average through the rest of the week!

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

