Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Lake takes overnight lead over Robson in battle to face Hobbs in November
Tucson police chief opens up about off-duty officer takedown
Tucson police chief opens up about off-duty officer takedown
Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake took the overnight lead against Karrin Taylor...
Lake declares victory as she maintains lead against Robson; no projected winner
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the city of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson

Latest News

The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of...
19-year-old accused of firing 30 rounds from AR-15 assault rifle outside Chandler mall