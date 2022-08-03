Lake takes the overnight lead against Robson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake took the overnight lead against Karrin Taylor Robson, with 46% to 44% of the vote. Lake, a former news anchor, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primaries against Karrin Taylor Robson, a development attorney backed by various Republicans including former Vice President Mike Pence and current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Arizona GOP Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake delivered a late-night speech to supporters as updated results showed her taking the leading overnight.

Last night around 2 a.m., Lake took to Twitter to challenge Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs.

Get ready, @katiehobbs 😃 — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 3, 2022

Prior to her confirmed lead, Lake told crowds at an election rally that she is “winning this 100%” and that there is “no path to victory for my opponent. We won this race.” Some of her supporters were seen praying in a circle around 10 p.m.

Almost 10pm and Lake supporters are praying in a circle. They’re hopeful Kari pulls through by the end of the night. pic.twitter.com/0vv6HET3YB — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) August 3, 2022

Early in July, Lake announced on Twitter that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio endorsed her with three weeks left in the race. “Sheriff Joe knows the damage out-of-control crime and immigration can do to this state. I won’t back down in my fight to secure our border and defend Arizona. They called Joe, “America’s Toughest Sheriff.” I will be its toughest governor,” Lake tweeted.

Around that same time, Robson was endorsed by Governor Doug Ducey. He announced his endorsement via Twitter video saying, “There are no surprises with Karrin. She’s a lifelong conservative Republican who got her start working for President Ronald Reagan.” He also undergirded Robson’s policies that she is “Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, and Pro-Wall.”

Votes are still being counted and no official winner has yet been declared.

