Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

ELECTION 2022: Results from Arizona primary

(ky3)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation are on Arizona as the state hosted its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and results should start pouring in by 8 p.m. Since a majority of residents voted by mail-in ballot, the initial results should be quite large and go a long way in deciding the winner.

There are plenty of important races across the state, but the biggest are for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Arizona Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The results of those races will be posted below.

Results for other southern Arizona races, like the mayoral races in Oro Valley, Tombstone and Nogales or the council races in Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, South Tucson and Tombstone, will be posted at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

You can watch our election coverage at www.kold.com/live

The primary winners will square off in the general election, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

KEY RACES

GOVERNOR

  • Democratic -- Katie Hobbs, Aaron Liberman, Marco Lopez.
  • Republican -- Kari Lake, Scott Neely, Matt Salmon, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliana-Zen.

U.S. SENATOR

  • Democratic -- Mark Kelly ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Libertarian -- Marc J. Victor ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

  • Democratic -- Jevin Hodge, Adam Metzendorf.
  • Republican -- Josh Barnett, Elijah Norton, David Schweikert.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

  • Democratic -- Tom O’Halleran ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Walter Blackman, Eli Crane, Mark DeLuzio, Steven Krystofiak, John Moore, Ron Watkins, Andy Yates.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

  • Democratic -- Ruben Gallego ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Jeff Zink ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

  • Democratic -- Raul Grijalva ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Nina Becker, Luis Pozzolo.

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Democratic -- Reginal Bolding, Adrian Fontes.
  • Republican -- Shawnna Bolick, Mark Finchem, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Democratic -- Kris Mayes ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Libertarian -- Michael Kielsky ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Lacy Cooper, Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, Abraham “Abe” Hanadeh, Tiffany Shedd.

STATE TREASURER

  • Democratic -- Martin Quezada ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Robert “Bob” Lettieri, Jeff Weninger, Kimberly Yee.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

  • Democratic -- Kathy Hoffman ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.
  • Republican -- Tom Horne, Shiry Sapir, Michelle Udall.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with long criminal history charged in costly fire at Salpointe Catholic
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the city of Tucson
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson
When first responders arrived at the private care home in the 4200 block of East Havasu Road on...
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
Tucson police chief opens up about off-duty officer takedown
Tucson police chief opens up about off-duty officer takedown
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

File photo of Maricopa County Attorney General Rachel Mitchell
Maricopa County Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to GOP candidate over pen thefts
President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms return, in ‘good spirits’
White House continues push for COVID funding as fall approaches
White House continues push for COVID funding as fall approaches
In-person voting on Election Day
In-person voting on Election Day