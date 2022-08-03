ELECTION 2022: Results from Arizona primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation are on Arizona as the state hosted its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and results should start pouring in by 8 p.m. Since a majority of residents voted by mail-in ballot, the initial results should be quite large and go a long way in deciding the winner.

There are plenty of important races across the state, but the biggest are for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Arizona Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The results of those races will be posted below.

Results for other southern Arizona races, like the mayoral races in Oro Valley, Tombstone and Nogales or the council races in Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, South Tucson and Tombstone, will be posted at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/

The primary winners will square off in the general election, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

KEY RACES

GOVERNOR

Democratic -- Katie Hobbs, Aaron Liberman, Marco Lopez.

Republican -- Kari Lake, Scott Neely, Matt Salmon, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliana-Zen.

U.S. SENATOR

Democratic -- Mark Kelly ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Libertarian -- Marc J. Victor ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Democratic -- Jevin Hodge, Adam Metzendorf.

Republican -- Josh Barnett, Elijah Norton, David Schweikert.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democratic -- Tom O’Halleran ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Walter Blackman, Eli Crane, Mark DeLuzio, Steven Krystofiak, John Moore, Ron Watkins, Andy Yates.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democratic -- Ruben Gallego ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Jeff Zink ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Democratic -- Raul Grijalva ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Nina Becker, Luis Pozzolo.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democratic -- Reginal Bolding, Adrian Fontes.

Republican -- Shawnna Bolick, Mark Finchem, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic -- Kris Mayes ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Libertarian -- Michael Kielsky ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Lacy Cooper, Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, Abraham “Abe” Hanadeh, Tiffany Shedd.

STATE TREASURER

Democratic -- Martin Quezada ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Robert “Bob” Lettieri, Jeff Weninger, Kimberly Yee.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Democratic -- Kathy Hoffman ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Tom Horne, Shiry Sapir, Michelle Udall.

