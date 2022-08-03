Several key races still up for grabs at the end of election night in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “First the good news. We’re way ahead,” said GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson told supporters around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. But that was when she was up by 8 points over Kari Lake. As of 5:15 a.m. the morning after the primaries, Robson had lost her lead, with Lake in the lead at 46% followed by Robson’s 44%. So, the race is far from over. Experts say most of the in-person ballots are expected to go to Lake, and the race could get even closer. “We are going to win this,” Lake said, just minutes after Robson, at her own watch party.

As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent Kari Lake in the GOP gubernatorial race.

The GOP nomination for Arizona governor is just one of a few major races in the state that no winner has been declared. In the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters has 39% of the vote, with Jim Lamon at 29% and Mark Brnovich at 18%, as of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Masters addressed supporters just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming victory. “Sorry to keep you waiting but it’s decisive at this point. We did it,” Masters said. “Thank you for your hard work, your support in making me your Republican nominee for the United States Senate.” For the Republican nomination for state Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh has the lead with 32% of the vote, Rodney Glassman has 24% and Andy Gould received 17% so far.

On the Democrats’ side, Adrian Fontes has a 53% to 47% lead over Reginald Bolding for the nomination for secretary of state. “We felt good coming into tonight, and better now. But we will respect the process and wait for the numbers to come in,” Fontes said in a tweet. Bolding didn’t say how he was feeling. “Votes are still being counted, and we’re making sure that every Arizonan who cast a vote in this primary has their voice heard,” he tweeted.

Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day.

Overnight, Mark Finchem overtook Beau Lane, 41%-25%, landing the Republican nomination for Secretary of State.

Other races with larger leads

There are other races that haven’t been officially called but the leader is likely to win. Tom Horne is up 43% to 32% over Shiry Sapir for the GOP nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Joe Arpaio is facing a 466-point deficit to Ginny Dickey for Fountain Hills Mayor.

Wednesday morning, the AP projected that GOP Rep. David Schweikert will win the primary for U.S. House District 1, while Jevin Hodge was declared winner against Adam Metzendorf on the Democratic side. Hodge said in a statement he had a clear victory. “I’m honored to be the nominee and we’re ready to take the fight to David Schweikert. He’s a radical extremist out-of-step with the common-sense solutions Arizona families are looking for,” Hodge said in a statement.

Eli Crane is still in the lead for the Republicans in House District 2, while Kelly Cooper has a 30% lead in House District 4 for the GOP. Wendy Rodgers is up 59% to 41% over Kelly Townsend for the Republican nominee in state Senate District 7. House Speaker Rusty Bowers faces a 36%-64% deficit in the state Senate District 10 race for the Republican nomination against David Farnsworth.

Races called

Only a handful of races were called on Tuesday night, followed by a few in the very early morning hours on Wednesday. The main ones were Katie Hobbs for the Democratic nomination for governor, Blake Masters for the Republican nomination for the Senate, Rep. Mark Finchem for the Republican candidate for secretary of state, Kimberly Yee for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, and Rep. Paul Gosar in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 9. In U.S. House District 6, Juan Ciscomani won for the Republicans while Kirsten Engel won for the Democrats.

Katie Hobbs thanks her family, friends and supporters for winning the Democratic nomination for Arizona governor.

