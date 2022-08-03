Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan “Get On Your Feet” musical comes to Phoenix Theatre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Broadway musical “Get On Your Feet” that tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s life and musical career has arrived with rhythm and style at the Phoenix Theatre.

Young Gloria as played by Petra Danek said, “I think that little Gloria is different than older Gloria because she has around her mom who has higher expectations for her--she’s not out of her shell but around her dad she can be softer and enjoy music with him.” The star Gloria is played by Kassandra Haddock said that she has worked diligently to portray Estefan’s beautiful story of familia and her finding her way in the American Dream.

On Sunday, April 7, the theatre will be hosting a pay-as-you-can night where anyone in the community can come see the show for however much that they can pay. To buy tickets and learn more about the show, click here.

