Tucson USD hires 20 new bus drivers, but shortage continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bus driver shortage continues within the Tucson Unified School District.

Many families rely on bus transportation for their children to get to and from school.

School starts in just two days and the district said it is doing what it can to work with what it has.

The bus driver shortage has been a major headache for many families in the district.

School officials said they hope new recruits will help ease the pain.

“We have 50 vacancies, and our training program currently has 20 trainers,” said TUSD routing manager Martha Zamora.

While the 50 vacancies are down from the 80 the district had last year, officials said there is still a need.

“We are always in the continuous getting new people in the department to cover absences, people who retire,” Zamora said.

Zamora said because of the continued shortage, the Hub stops will remain in place.

“We were able to add additional locations and consolidate some areas,’ she said. “But we have many where it is the parent’s responsibility to bring their child to the closest Hub location.”

Zamora said parents need to check ParentVue for route information. She said it can change on the weekly basis.

“If anybody has a question in regard to their route, they have a concern with the route, we want parents to email us at transport@TUSD1.org” she said. “They can always call 520-225-4800. We have a tracking system in place. So everything that is coming in is being dealt with.”

Zamora said they are still accepting applications to become a bus driver. Click HERE for more information.

