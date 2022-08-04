Advertise
2-year-old girl, elderly woman killed in wrong-way crash in Surprise; 2 others hurt

A two-car, wrong-way crash that happened on Loop 303 near Surprise Wednesday night killed an...
A two-car, wrong-way crash that happened on Loop 303 near Surprise Wednesday night killed an elderly woman and a 2-year-old girl. A woman and an 8-month-old are in the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old girl and an elderly woman are dead following a wrong-way crash Wednesday night in Surprise. Two others are hospitalized.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Loop 303 near Bell Road in Surprise. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a car was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

DPS says the elderly woman driving the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene. A woman and two children were in the other car, and all three were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two-year-old girl died soon after. The woman and an eight-month-old boy remain hospitalized. DPS says the young boy is in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation. No identities have been released.

