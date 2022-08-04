Advertise
85 monkeypox cases confirmed in Arizona as spread continues across US

The Centers for Disease Control says that there are more than 6,000 confirmed cases across the U.S. so far.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monkeypox cases across the U.S. are continuing to climb, with 85 cases already diagnosed in Arizona.

The Centers for Disease Control says that there are more than 6,000 confirmed cases across the U.S. so far. California and New York City have both issued public health emergencies due to the recent spikes in cases in those areas.

Dr. Frank Lovecchio, a physician with Valleywise Health, stopped by GMAZ Thursday morning to discuss with Arizona’s Family anchor Olivia Fierro what we should all look out for.

“These patients, though they have it, the blisters really really hurt. And there’s extreme pain, sometimes for 21 days,” Dr. Lovecchio said. “This is not as deadly, okay? We’re lucky that we have the strain ... that only has a 1% fatality.”

He explained that the blisters are very obvious and that it starts looking like a pimple that soon flattens into a head that eventually crusts over. Watch the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

