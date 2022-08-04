Advertise
Abortion could be key issue in Arizona general election

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The takeaway from last night’s Republican primary is that the MAGA wing of the party is very strong in Arizona.

Whether it’s strong enough to carry that momentum into the fall is another matter.

Because Arizona has a late primary election, only 10 weeks until the general election, the candidates will need to find a way to quickly moderate to attract a more diverse electorate. If they can’t, political experts say, they won’t win.

It’s impossible to know who will win in November. But one thing is guaranteed: Hoards of money will be spent, because both parties see Arizona as a swing state. The airwaves were already.

The big surprise of primary night didn’t come from Arizona, but it will affect the state. Abortion, a big winner in conservative Kansas, could become an issue in Arizona this fall.

Democrats have already started running ads attacking Republicans on the abortion issue. How the GOP responds could determine who wins.

