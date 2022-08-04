Advertise
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

