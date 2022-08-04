Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Deputies investigate convenience store robbery

Two men reportedly stole beer from a Tucson-area Quick Mart before returning several hours...
Two men reportedly stole beer from a Tucson-area Quick Mart before returning several hours later and robbing the store.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed the Quick Mart convenience store on West Roger Road on July 23.

Authorities said the two entered the store just after midnight and got beer before trying to leave without paying for it.

The clerk then closed the doors, but the suspects kicked them open and ran away.

Around 4 a.m. that morning, the suspects reportedly came back with a third person and robbed the Quick Mart, taking money from the register and other items from the store.

The third person involved has been apprehended, authorities say.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, last seen wearing a tan shirt with flowers printed on the back, a T-shirt over his head in an attempt to cover his face, black pants, black slip-on shoes and black socks over his hands.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a gray shirt, black pants, black shoes with a white sole and black socks over his hands.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip with the potential for a reward at 88crime.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Lake takes lead over Robson in battle to face Hobbs in November
Kari Lake's lead keeps getting larger.
Lake declares victory as her lead grows against Robson; no projected winner
A police car.
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak