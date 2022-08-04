Deputies investigate convenience store robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed the Quick Mart convenience store on West Roger Road on July 23.

Authorities said the two entered the store just after midnight and got beer before trying to leave without paying for it.

The clerk then closed the doors, but the suspects kicked them open and ran away.

Around 4 a.m. that morning, the suspects reportedly came back with a third person and robbed the Quick Mart, taking money from the register and other items from the store.

The third person involved has been apprehended, authorities say.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, last seen wearing a tan shirt with flowers printed on the back, a T-shirt over his head in an attempt to cover his face, black pants, black slip-on shoes and black socks over his hands.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a gray shirt, black pants, black shoes with a white sole and black socks over his hands.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip with the potential for a reward at 88crime.org.

