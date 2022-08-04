Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Operations are beginning to resume for Southwest Airlines following weather-related problems Thursday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor, but there are still dozens of flights delayed from a few minutes to even longer. Some have even been canceled.

A CNN correspondent who happened to be at Sky Harbor this morning was told by a Southwest gate agent that lightning blew out all their computers and that they’ve had to use radios to communicate with other staff. CNN’s Kyung Lah also reported that ATMs and computers at restaurants in the terminal were also down.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson says their teams have been able to restore connectivity with some local systems, but that travelers should visit Southwest.com or the Southwest app to double-check their flight status. As of 8 a.m., Sky Harbor’s website shows 14 cancellations and 93 delays — mostly Southwest flights. If you’re flying today, be sure to check and make sure of your exact flight status to prevent unwelcome surprises!

