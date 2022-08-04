East-side man beaten to death; friends cry out for justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department needs your help finding suspects involved in a murder on the city’s east side.

Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June. Police said the men responsible have not been found.

Those closest to the victim are pleading for justice.

“He means everything to me. He was my family,” said friend Jesse Vanleuven.

Friends of Hart said he was full of life. He had a heart of gold, gave the best hugs and always put a smile on your face.

“He had jokes for days. He got the name “Crazy Chris” for a reason.”

He had other names like dad, son, brother, uncle and best friend.

But now these friends, who are more like family, are crying out for justice.

“He was a good person, a really good person. He didn’t deserve to die,” said friend Bianca Wade.

Hart was killed in the Eastpointe Market Place parking lot on June 22.

According to police, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, more men arrived and began assaulting him.

When officers arrived, they found Hart with obvious signs of blunt-force trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“It was so hard to see him lying on that bed like that. Someone that has known him his whole life and then to see that, it was tough,” said Vanleuven. “He means the world to me.”

“I just miss him in general. I miss him being there. I miss him coming over and maybe we can go hang out and do something,” said friend Malainie Arratia.

Authorities say they believe two vehicles were involved. A black early 2000s BMW and a 2005-2008 Kia, possibly an Optima.

“The truth is these people did this to him, and they need to be brought to justice,” said Vanleuven.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME. A reward is also being offered for any information leading to arrests.

