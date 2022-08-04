Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, August 4th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances stick with us! Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, hail, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. If you don’t see storms, high temperatures will be around average through the rest of the week into next week!

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high around 100F.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

