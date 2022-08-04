Advertise
Gilbert man building drones to help deliver supplies in Ukraine

Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert man is taking his passion for aviation and using it to help in the war in Ukraine. With many roads and bridges destroyed, drones have been used to deliver humanitarian aid. By building them himself, Harrison Becker said he can save a lot of money and help people in the process.

“I love building drones, I love flight,” Becker said. “It’s really something you have to piece together one part at a time; and when you don’t have the right part you gotta do some more research and watch some more YouTube videos, then order some more parts and it’s just a process,” he explained.

Over the last few years, Becker has learned a lot. “This is an autonomous system and so it can once you program it, go and execute a list of commands without any user input,” he said.

Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. He reached out to a friend who was helping with relief efforts. His friend was able to put him in contact with a group in Poland that could use his technology.

Becker plans to deliver the drones personally, so he can train those who will be using them. “I have always wanted to help people and some way. I’ve always been looking for opportunities to help people,” he explained.

While companies make these drones, they can cost $30,000. Becker said the ones he builds cost $3,000 each. He hopes to deliver five drones to Poland later this month or early next month.

He estimates the cost of the drones and his trip will be around $18,000. Becker said he’ll make more drones if he can raise additional money. If you would like to donate to Becker’s GoFundMe page, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

