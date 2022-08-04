Advertise
I-10 east closed because of crash near Marsh Station Road

I-10 east is closed because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - I-10 eastbound is closed west of Mescal, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

