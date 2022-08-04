Advertise
Man, child stranded because of high water in Cochise County

Two people were reported to be stranded by high water in the San Pedro River near Hereford,...
Two people were reported to be stranded by high water in the San Pedro River near Hereford, Arizona, on Thursday, Aug. 4.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a child were stranded because of flood waters near the San Pedro River in Hereford early on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The 32-year-old man and 8-year-old child were stranded near South Border Monument and South Triple R Ranch Road.

No injuries were reported.

A powerful storm passed through the county overnight, causing officials to close the following roads:

  • Frontier Road
  • Davis Road all the way to Highway 80

No additional information was immediately available.

