Man, child stranded because of high water in Cochise County

HERFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a child were stranded because of flood waters near the San Pedro River in Hereford early on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The 32-year-old man and 8-year-old child were stranded near South Border Monument and South Triple R Ranch Road.

No injuries were reported.

A powerful storm passed through the county overnight, causing officials to close the following roads:

Frontier Road

Davis Road all the way to Highway 80

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.