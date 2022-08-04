Man, child stranded because of high water in Cochise County
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a child were stranded because of flood waters near the San Pedro River in Hereford early on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The 32-year-old man and 8-year-old child were stranded near South Border Monument and South Triple R Ranch Road.
No injuries were reported.
A powerful storm passed through the county overnight, causing officials to close the following roads:
- Frontier Road
- Davis Road all the way to Highway 80
No additional information was immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.