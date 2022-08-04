Advertise
Migrants hit by 18-wheeler after fleeing traffic stop on Interstate 10

Arizona DPS said the driver of the truck fled scene and is suspected of being intoxicated
(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two migrants were hit on Interstate 10 after fleeing a traffic stop, and the driver who hit them was taken into custody after leaving the scene.

Arizona DPS said it happened near Picacho Peak around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

DPS said when a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle, six to seven migrants bailed out and ran across the eastbound lanes of I-10.

Two of the migrants were struck by an 18-wheeler. One person died at the scene while the other suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

DPS said the driver of the truck fled the scene and was found about two miles down the road. The drive is being investigated for DUI and drug possession, according to DPS.

DPS said the driver and passengers in the other vehicle were not found.

