Nicole Hazen, wife of D-backs GM Mike Hazen, dies after 2-year cancer battle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen, has passed away following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Hazen was diagnosed in July 2020 with glioblastoma, a rare, yet aggressive type of cancer that affects the brain or spine. The mother of four was only 45 years old.

Thursday morning, the Arizona Diamondbacks released the following statement on behalf of the Hazen family:

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion. She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.” -The Hazen Family

Last December, Mike and Nicole Hazen presented a $1.5 million check to doctors and researchers at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center, where she had been receiving treatment. The couple previously created the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope which supports the center for research, clinical trials, and treatment.

Donations to the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope can be made here.

The #Dbacks mourn the passing of our beloved Nicole Hazen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, their four sons, and extended family. pic.twitter.com/nAnMhHTAYu — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 4, 2022

