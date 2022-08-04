Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Part of roof collapses at Basha’s store in Peoria

A portion of the roof collapsed. at a Bashas' store in Peoria Thursday morning.
A portion of the roof collapsed. at a Bashas' store in Peoria Thursday morning.(Courtesy: Glendale Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning.

According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.

TRENDING: First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley

All employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The store is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Investigators say the collapse could be weather-related but are still trying to determine the exact cause.

Part of the roof of a Bashas' store in Peoria collapsed Thursday morning. No one was hurt.
Part of the roof of a Bashas' store in Peoria collapsed Thursday morning. No one was hurt.(Arizona's Family)

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Lake takes lead over Robson in battle to face Hobbs in November
Kari Lake's lead keeps getting larger.
Lake declares victory as her lead grows against Robson; no projected winner
A police car.
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Air Force has filed criminal...
US airman charged in Syria base blast that injured troops
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid