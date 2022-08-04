Part of roof collapses at Basha’s store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning.

According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.

All employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The store is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Investigators say the collapse could be weather-related but are still trying to determine the exact cause.

Part of the roof of a Bashas' store in Peoria collapsed Thursday morning. No one was hurt. (Arizona's Family)

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Fire & HazMat crews from Glendale & @PeoriaFire responded to the Bashas near 75th Ave/ Thunderbird Rd. this morning after reports of a gas leak. A roof collapse occurred inside the store. No one was injured & the gas was shut off. The store will be closed for repairs. pic.twitter.com/N4rRcACUP5 — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) August 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.