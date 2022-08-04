Advertise
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized

The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21, vandalized the school and stole a computer.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are trying to identify three suspects in the vandalism of a local school last month.

Authorities said three suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21, damaged property and left graffiti.

A high-dollar computer was also reportedly stolen from the school.

Weeks earlier, a fire started at the high school, causing millions in damage to the school’s English building. The fire was ruled arson, and a 26-year-old man was charged shortly afterward.

Anyone with information on the vandalism case is asked to call 88-CRIME.

It has been a tough year for schools in the Tucson area.

On Jan. 23, Tucson Country Day School saw four of its vans, and part of its kitchen, destroyed by fire.

On Jan. 24, Kellond Elementary suffered more than $100,000 worth of damage when vandals broke windows and set a small fire on its roof.

On Feb. 6, YouthWorks Charter High was hit by vandals and had to replace several windows.

On Feb. 18, the playground at Lynn-Urquides Elementary was destroyed by fire.

On March 20, graffiti was painted on the walls and a table in the lunch room at Tanque Verde Elementary. The graffiti included a swastika and four Tanque Verde High students were arrested.

On May 3, there was a large-scale fight at Tucson High that led to at least two arrests.

On July 17, an arson left Salpointe Catholic with millions in damages.

