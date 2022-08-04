TUSD students return to upgraded campuses for first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students in Tucson’s largest school district are headed back to school Thursday, Aug. 4, for their first day of classes.

Ahead of the morning’s big return, there have been months of renovations and preparations at Tucson Unified School District campuses. Principal Frankie Schiavone said Bonillas Traditional Elementary Magnet School got a lot of work done over the summer.

“We just got all new Promethean boards in our classrooms, new whiteboards, new flooring, furniture and everything so it’s a very refreshed and clean, nice feeling in each of the classrooms,” Schiavone said.

One special addition is the tinting on every window, so you cannot see into the building. Schiavone said the additional layer of safety will keep kids and staff safer.

Over the summer, safety was a big topic at all TUSD schools.

At Bonillas, all of the doors already had locks that could only be opened with a keycard. Staff checked those to make sure they are all working. A doorbell system at the front door with a camera means staff knows who is coming in before the door opens.

Visitors will only be able to use the main entrance with that doorbell system. No other entrances are available while school is in session.

“For our parents who may be a little bit nervous, ask your school about their safety plans. What do they do and their drills, every school has to practice, just like we practice fire drills. Every school once a quarter has to practice a modified lockdown, a soft lockdown, a hard lockdown,” Schiavone said.

Staff members say they’re very excited to have students back.

Over the summer, the school hired four new teachers, so they are ready for the new school year.

“We are really looking forward to an extraordinary year with our students. I’ve missed them very much, I’ve been very antsy for them to come back,” Schiavone said.

