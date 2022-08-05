Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence

WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star...
WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Following Brittney Griner’s sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.

Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner’s jersey number with the Mercury. Sun coach Curt Miller wore a “WE ARE BG” t-shirt. Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time WNBA all-star, was convicted of drug possession and smuggling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled...
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
Westbound I-10 was closed Thursday, Aug. 4, because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November

Latest News

James Saxon has been a running backs coach for the team since 2019.
Arizona Cardinals asst. coach placed on leave over domestic battery charges
The Phoenix Suns are hosting auditions today downtown to search for more Suns Dancers!
Phoenix Suns hosting auditions for more Solar Squad dancers
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?