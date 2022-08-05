ELECTION RESULTS: Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation have been on Arizona for days after it hosted its primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Associated Press declared a winner in the most talked about race -- the Republican nomination for governor.

Former television news anchor Kari Lake defeated lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson by nearly 20,000 votes.

Lake will face Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State, in the general election on Nov. 8. Hobbs defeated former Nogales mayor Marco Lopez by more than 270,000 votes in the Democratic primary.

“Though the results took longer than they should have, Arizonans who have been forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake,” Lake said Thursday in a news release. “My opponent Katie Hobbs had one job in government, and that was to ensure an efficiently-processed election. She failed spectacularly, and yet just like every other failed establishment politician, now she wants a promotion. Arizona just sent a clear message: our state is done with failed politicians like Katie Hobbs.”

Hobbs issued a news release minutes later.

“Kari Lake is dangerous for Arizona,” Hobbs said. “Throughout her campaign, Lake has counted Nazi sympathizers and far-right extremists as part of her coalition. We know where she stands on the issues that matter most, vowing to ban abortion and reproductive health care, putting cameras in our children’s classrooms, and wasting taxpayer money relitgating the 2020 election and manipulating future elections if she doesn’t like the results.”

Lake was supported by former President Donald Trump and her win was seen as a blow to the GOP establishment, which lined up behind Robson.

Lake has been vocal about her support of the Second Amendment and closing borders to combat drug trafficking. Last month, at a rally in Prescott Valley featuring an appearance from Trump, Lake spoke about sending troops to the border to stop drugs from entering Arizona. She also praised young adults backing the GOP.

Lake has also said she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and others tried to push the GOP to move on from the Trump era of election conspiracies and lies.

Results for many of the biggest races in Arizona are below.

Results for other southern Arizona races, like the mayoral races in Oro Valley, Tombstone and Nogales or the council races in Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, South Tucson and Tombstone, are at https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/ To see the results for Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties, click the green “More Elections” button at the top right of the page and choose from the dropdown.

KEY RACES

GOVERNOR

Democratic -- Katie Hobbs defeated Aaron Liberman and Marco Lopez.

Republican -- Kari Lake defeated Scott Neely, Matt Salmon, Karrin Taylor Robson and Paola Tulliana-Zen.

U.S. SENATOR

Democratic -- Mark Kelly ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Libertarian -- Marc J. Victor ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Blake Masters defeated Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Democratic -- Jevin Hodge defeated Adam Metzendorf.

Republican -- David Schweikert defeated Josh Barnett, Elijah Norton.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democratic -- Tom O’Halleran ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Eli Crane defeated Walter Blackman, Mark DeLuzio, Steven Krystofiak, John Moore, Ron Watkins and Andy Yates.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democratic -- Ruben Gallego ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Jeff Zink ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4

Democratic -- Greg Stanton ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Kelly Cooper, Dave Giles, Tanya Wheeless. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the race was too close to call but Cooper was leading Wheeless by 4 percentage points.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 5

Democratic -- Javier Ramos ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Andy Biggs ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6

Democratic -- Kirsten Engel defeated Daniel Hernandez and Avery Anderson.

Republican -- Juan Ciscomani defeated Brandon Martin and Kathleen Winn.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Democratic -- Raul Grijalva ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Luis Pozzolo defeated Nina Becker.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8

Republican -- Debbie Lesko ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 9

Republican -- Paul Gosar defeated Randy Kutz, Adam Morgan and Sandra Dowling.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democratic -- Adrian Fontes defeated Reginal Bolding.

Republican -- Mark Finchem defeated Shawnna Bolick, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita. For more on that race, click HERE.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic -- Kris Mayes ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Libertarian -- Michael Kielsky ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Abraham “Abe” Hanadeh defeated Lacy Cooper, Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, Tiffany Shedd.

STATE TREASURER

Democratic -- Martin Quezada ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Kimberly Yee defeated Robert “Bob” Lettieri and Jeff Weninger.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Democratic -- Kathy Hoffman ran unopposed and advanced to the general election.

Republican -- Tom Horne defeated Shiry Sapir and Michelle Udall.

