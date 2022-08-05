FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances ramp back up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm coverage increases again for the upcoming weekend and into early next week. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, hail, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. If you don’t see storms, high temperatures will be around average through the rest of the week into next week!

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

