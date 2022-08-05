Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances ramp back up!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 5th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm coverage increases again for the upcoming weekend and into early next week. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, hail, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. If you don’t see storms, high temperatures will be around average through the rest of the week into next week!

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled...
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
Westbound I-10 was closed Thursday, Aug. 4, because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
ELECTION RESULTS: Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November
The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 5th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 5th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances increase for the weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022