KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona

Judgement permanently prohibits the Center for COVID Control from performing medical testing services in Arizona.(KOLD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners.

The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson.

On Jan. 13, 2022, the company announced it was temporarily suspending operations to provide additional training to staff and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.”

That move came after KOLD’s sister station in Bryan, Texas, reported the Brazos County Health Department said the company failed to share testing results that are required by law.

Less than a week later, a federal investigation was launched into the company.

Days after that, the company announced it would continue its pause in operations.

Brnovich filed a complaint alleging many Arizona customers did not receive their COVID test results within the advertised time frame, and some never received their results at all.

Brnovich said some consumers were told their tests were inconclusive when those tests had not been run, and in some cases, were never run.

Multiple states are now suing the company and its owners.

Arizona’s judgment permanently prohibits the Center for COVID Control and its owners from performing medical testing in Arizona. That includes performing marketing, data management, medical sample handling, compliance and training, and customer service for medical testing services.

It is the most robust injunctive relief available under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

The company will also be required to pay $20,000 in restitution to Arizona consumers.

Any Arizona customer who believes the company’s conduct has harmed them should file a complaint by Oct. 31 to be considered for restitution.

Click HERE to file a complaint against the CCC.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

