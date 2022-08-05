Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.(Kruse GWS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled...
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
Westbound I-10 was closed Thursday, Aug. 4, because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire