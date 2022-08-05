Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office urges caution at lakes as drownings increase

The lake division told Arizona’s Family they’ve dealt with more than 10 drownings so far this year.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After dealing with more than 10 drownings this year at Lake Pleasant the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is urging those out on the water to be cautious. The lake division told Arizona’s Family they’ve dealt with more than 10 drownings so far this year.

In some of these cases, they said the driver of the boat left their vehicle and got into the water, but because of the stronger winds, it pushed their boat away before they can swim back. The sheriff’s office is urging people who are going out to the lake to wear life jackets. Another issue the Lake division has seen out on the waters is when monsoon storms hit, there is a mad dash at the boat ramp to get out. This situation has lead to the area getting crowded and has resulted in injuries.

“If you can’t get your boat out to beat the storm, go find yourself a safe haven at one of the coves. You don’t have to take your boat off the water. Sometimes these storm cells are relatively small or they pass so fast,” said detective Rob Marske with the Maricopa Sheriff’s Office. The low water levels at local lakes have caused problems for boaters out on the waters. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have seen several cases of people damaging their boats.

The lake division told Arizona’s Family they’ve dealt with more than 10 drownings so far this year.

There is still plenty of water to boat in, and low levels during the summer are common. Since Lake Pleasant is a man-made lake, there are a lot of things like buildings and trees right under the surface of the water. It also can get much more shallow than boaters realize. There are buoys out in the water to mark these various obstacles and change regularly as the levels change.

If you aren’t careful you can damage your boat. ”If you don’t know what that color configuration is on that buoy, you have the potential of running the ground or striking the surface. That is your fault because you neglected to educate yourself on the bouts and markers,” said Detective Marske. The Sheriff’s Office said they’re seeing a lot of these cases with boaters who are new to the area.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled...
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
Westbound I-10 was closed Thursday, Aug. 4, because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November

Latest News

Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November
James Saxon has been a running backs coach for the team since 2019.
Arizona Cardinals asst. coach placed on leave over domestic battery charges
WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star...
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
A pickup and school bus collided on West Irvington Road at the Santa Cruz River bridge Friday...
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson
The Phoenix Suns are hosting auditions today downtown to search for more Suns Dancers!
Phoenix Suns hosting auditions for more Solar Squad dancers